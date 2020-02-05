Located in the heart of lakes country, just down the road from community hubs like Detroit Lakes, Perham and Wadena, the New York Mills Dispatch is seeking a full-time editor/reporter to join our award winning staff. Our goal is to tell the stories of the greater New York Mills area and be the lifeblood of our community. We want to tell the stories of the people who call our community home for both our newspaper and our social media/website platforms. The right candidate will be a self starter and team player who has their ear to the ground on what is happening in the community. Some writing, layout and photography experience helpful, but not necessary. We are a family owned newspaper group located in the heart of lakes country. We pride ourselves from promoting within and are seeking the right individuals to join our staff. Vacation, flexible schedule and fun work environment. For more information, or to apply, contact Chad Koenen at the Citizen’s Advocate by email at chad@henningadvocate.com by phone at (218) 548-5585 or by mail at PO Box 175, Henning, MN 56551.