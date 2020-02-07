The McLeod County Chronicle in Glencoe, Minnesota, is seeking a full-time general assignment reporter. The successful candidate will be involved in a wide range of duties, including, but not limited to, coverage of government meetings, local sports, feature stories, photography, page layout, digital archiving and social media and website content.

Knowledge of QuarkXPress, Adobe Photoshop, and page layout design is preferred, but not required.

To apply, please e-mail or mail your resume and writing samples to:

Karin Ramige, Publisher

The McLeod County Chronicle

PO Box 188, Glencoe MN 55336

Karinr@glencoenews.com