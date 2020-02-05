Henning Publications, which includes three family owned newspapers in the heart of lakes country, is seeking a graphic designer/artist to join our staff. The successful candidate will create advertisements, posters, business cards, custom printing jobs and provide layout assistance to our three newspapers including the Citizen’s Advocate in Henning, New York Mills Dispatch and Frazee-Vergas Forum. The successful candidate will have some experience using InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator and have an eye for the creative. We like to push the boundaries of creativity and allow our designers the space needed to let their creative spirit flow. To apply or for more information contact Chad Koenen at 218-548-5585 or email at chad@henningadvocate.com We offer above average pay, flexible work schedule, paid vacation and a fun work environment.