We want to grow with you!

Located in the heart of lakes country and right in the middle of a growing region, the Frazee-Vergas Forum and New York Mills Dispatch are seeking the right candidate to fill the position of multimedia sales representative. The right candidate will help our community owned newspaper group, which includes three weekly newspapers in the heart of Becker and Otter Tail Counties, grow our digital and newspaper platforms. We offer a variety of special section opportunities, as well as a high commission for sales and base salary. We will train the right candidate and offer a nice package of vacation, flexible work environment and small town/family oriented work environment. Some sales experience is helpful but will train the right individual.