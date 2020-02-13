Looking for a part-time job? Be part of the local community and support small businesses while setting the hours you want as a part-time sales person with flexible hours. Do some sales in person, some via phone, some via email — while working around your kids and family schedules to earn some extra income. Contact Midway Como Monitor & Longfellow Nokomis Messenger owner/editor Tesha Christensen at tesha.christensen@gmail.com or 612-345-9998. More at http://monitorsaintpaul.com/help-wanted/