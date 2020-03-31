Boss Man/Boss Lady

We’re a husband-wife team owning and operating two small weeklies in Southern MN, and we need someone who can take over for me – the Boss Lady – because my five children need more from me than I can give right now.

My primary duties include overseeing both papers and employees, acting as editor/laying out one of the papers, and being the generator of ideas and solver of problems.

We need someone who is organized, a self-starter, great with people, and who can work in tandem with my amazing, humorous, and slightly nutty husband.

For more information, email Nikki@thetrumantribune.com