Managing Editor, Powersports Business

Powersports Business, the leading trade magazine in the ATV/UTV, motorcycle, snowmobile and personal watercraft industry, is in search of a managing editor with 2-4 years of newspaper or B2B magazine writing experience. We provide powersports dealerships, manufacturers and aftermarket companies with news and intelligence that contribute to their success. We reach our audience via our 15x per year magazine, 3x per week E-newsletter, website and our in-person events that attract hundreds of dealers annually. In addition to being comfortable performing phone interviews, the candidate also will need to be at ease in front of a camera. The candidate will assist with on-stage events, as well as serve as the host of short videos related to stories that we cover. Some travel (including weekends) required. Published business writing experience required; knowing the difference between an ATV and a motorcycle also is helpful. Company benefits include paid vacation, health insurance and 401(k). Position is located at our office in Plymouth, Minnesota, with no option for remote employment. The candidate will join an EPG Media brand that in 2016 was named a top four finalist at the national Neal Awards for Best Media Brand in its class.

Key responsibilities

• Writing stories for the print magazine

• Contributing on a daily basis to PowersportsBusiness.com and Powersports Business social media channels

• Assist editor-in-chief in planning editorial coverage

• Work as part of larger team, assist in planning conferences and other in-person events

Desired skills and experience

• 3-5 years writing/editing experience, preferably in a B2B setting

• Public speaking ability, comfort level and confidence

• Strong time management skills

• Ability to travel to trade shows, media events, etc.

• Experience with social media

To apply, send your resume, salary requirement and three published writing samples (or links) to editor in chief Dave McMahon at dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness. com.