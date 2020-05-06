GENERAL ASSIGNMENT/SPORTS REPORTER

The News Monitor is seeking an enthusiastic full-time News/Sports Journalist to contribute in the publication of timely and accurate news. The successful candidate will be a skilled writer with a passion for the job capable of both informing and entertaining our readers. This person would be responsible for reporting and writing about community events, church news, school events, feature stories and covering an array of sports for four communities in southeastern North Dakota. Knowledge of photography would be helpful. Responsibilities include assignments and/or investigating news leads and tips, writing and delivering news stories, staying up-to-date with the latest current happenings and events in Richland County, always pursuing the lead for a great story. Working experience as a reporter preferred.

Requirements include excellent communication and active listening skills

Daily responsibilities include receiving assignments for stories, evaluating leads and pitching compelling story ideas to editors, revising and editing work for editorial approval, and collaborating with other reporters, editors, and production staff

Gather information for newsworthy stories through observation, interviews, investigation and research

Build a network of sources for interviews and develop relationships within the community

Travel to various locations to find current, relevant details about newsworthy events in real-time and after the fact

Attend and report on community events, social functions as well as sporting events

Be on the scene for breaking news including human interest stories, crimes and natural disasters

Take photographs, video, or audio recordings to document events and facts

Write and report stories and updates for use online and in print

Apply to: Tara Klostreich

701-642-8585

tarak@wahpetondailynews.com