Executive Director sought for Louisiana Press Association, due to a retirement. LPA represents 100+ newspapers, news websites and other publications on legislative issues, with training & education, and an aggressive ad sales effort. Stable staff of eight. Live and work in Baton Rouge, rated one of the best and one of the most affordable places to live. Compensation commensurate with experience, plus other benefits. Email resume, cover letter to will@lapress.com, and let’s see what we have to offer the other.