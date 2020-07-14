Associate Editor, APG Media of Southern Minnesota (Owatonna)

The associate editor is responsible for the day-to-day operation of two newsrooms, from making story, photo and video assignments, to posting content online and on social media. The associate editor also ensures pages are edited and meet production schedules.

Job Functions

The successful candidate must have strong communication skills, be flexible, a self-starter, attentive to details, diplomatic, able to provide direction and able to multi-task.

Essential Functions

• Ability to manage a staff of reporters and editors

• Must have strong organizational skillsMakes assignments and adjusts schedules to maximize local news content

• Assists in posting online content to include text, photos and videos

• Works with all other departments, helps to achieve daily goalsMust be able to edit and format copy using Associate Press Style, and be able to anticipate workloads based on production schedules.

• Perform job duties and conduct self in accordance with company core values

• Initiate and nurture effective, professional relationships with internal and external contacts

Minimum Requirements

• 3-5 years reporting/editing experience required.

• Demonstrated ability to multi-task.

• Technology Skills

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook is helpful along with social media such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Education

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field required.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.BenefitsFringe benefits include medical (split between employer and employee), dental and vision options (employee paid). There are three company-sponsored benefits, including short-term disability, long-term disability and a term life insurance policy. The company pays for these six major holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day). In addition, employees accrue 3.33 hours of paid leave per pay period in the first year of employment (80 hours). That increases to 5.0 hours per pay period (120 hours) after one-year of employment. The company has the option of making a discretionary match to the 401K retirement plan after year’s end.

Please send cover letter, resume and five clips of your best work to Regional Editor Suzy Rook at editor@apgsomn.com. No phone calls, please.