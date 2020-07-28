Full-time sports reporter wanted in southwest Minnesota

The Rock County Star Herald in Luverne, Minnesota, is looking for the right person to help navigate the new normal of community sports reporting. Our weekly award-winning newspaper covers two local schools and their sports teams, along with a variety of other outdoors and recreation activities. We’re working to enhance our daily presence with social media posts, a local sports blog and streamed interviews with local athletes, coaches and fans.

Our vision is to be on the local scene of whatever sports-related news is happening, whenever and wherever it occurs and share that experience with sports fans to read about it, watch it and enjoy it on our pages and through our social media outlets.

If you share the same vision of a local sports news presence, and if you’re passionate about sports with the ability to write about it, talk about it and share it with others, you may be the person we’re looking for.

We’re accepting applications now for this full-time position with benefits. Sports reporting experience is preferred along with knowledge of InDesign, PhotoShop, InDesign and social media platforms. Email your cover letter, resume and work samples to Rick Peterson, general manager, at rick@star-herald.com.