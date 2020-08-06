The Belle Plaine Herald is seeking a full-time news reporter responsible for covering local and area news, city and school board meetings, sports and feature stories for a weekly newspaper in Belle Plaine, MN.

Must be a natural storyteller who can write investigative articles, feature stories, basis news and breaking news stories quickly and on a variety of topics.

Duties Include:

· Writing, editing, photography and video for weekly newspaper, website, social media, email newsletters and special supplements.

· Evaluate news leads, press releases and news tips to develop stories each week.

· Identify and pitch captivating and newsworthy story ideas.

· Keep up-to-date on the latest area news by attending and covering local events, being an active member of the community and creating good relationships.

· Share applicable stories with our sister publication, The Henderson Independent, and assist as needed.

Must be able to work independently and on deadline with a solid work ethic and a flexible schedule.

Must have a degree in Journalism, English, or Communications and have strong reporting skills and an interest in covering community news.

Candidate should be proficient in InDesign and comfortable using social media.

This is a full-time, onsite position. To be considered, send cover letter, resume and sample work to mail@bpherald.com