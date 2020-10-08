Print & Web. Our creative design department produces advertising & internet materials for our newspapers and regional shopper in East Central Minnesota. As a graphic designer you will work in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment. Must have the ability to manage multiple projects and the ability to work creatively to conceptualize and design effective ads while meeting our quality standards. You must possess excellent design & communication skills. Desired Skills: A two-year degree in graphic design & experience preferred. Must be proficient with Mac OS and Adobe Creative Suite. Web ad design and newspaper ad/print ad design experience is preferred. We offer a competitive compensation and benefit package. Send resumes to jeff@northstarmedia.net; Kanabec Publications, 107 S. Park St., Mora, MN 55051