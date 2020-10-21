A fast growing award-winning county newspaper in southern Minnesota is searching for a dynamic community journalist to take the editorial department to new heights. We are looking for an aggressive and committed news editor who will be responsible for all news coverage. We are an aggressive newspaper where community journalism and focusing on local news are the heart of what we do best. We are looking for an innovative story teller who is passionate about news and will work hard to bring quality stories to our readers. Must have exceptional photography skills as well as layout and design experience. Candidate must also have website and other social media experience. If you are interested in joining our growing team, please send letter of interest, resume and your best writing samples to Publisher Rick Bussler at bprick@frontier.com.