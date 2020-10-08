About the Position: The Askov American, Pine County Courier and Hinckley News are looking for a part-time News & Office Assistant that will work with the editor to produce and design a dynamic weekly newspaper, do reporting on news and feature stories, maintain circulation, mailing and billing of the Askov American. Must be detail oriented. Hours: Up to four days a week, could be two people working two days per week. Duties: • Use Adobe Photoshop and InDesign to create print publications and layout newspaper pages. • Prepare public notices, news and obituaries for print. • Other duties include writing original articles, photography, circulation, mailing and billing. Apply: Send resumes and letters of interest to: Jeff Andres at jeff@northstarmedia.net