We have a great opportunity for a media marketing consultant with NorthStar Media, Inc. This person would use consultative selling techniques to partner with businesses for advertising in newspapers and by using the website and social media platforms for those products. Good pay and benefits available. During the pandemic, we have a compensation package that is not commission based. Please email resume to jeff@northstarmedia.net.
