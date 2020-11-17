The Team

The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead is a family owned newspaper and communications company that has been in operation for more than 125 years. We are located in the heart of downtown Fargo and not too far from Minnesota’s beautiful lakes country. If you are seeking a career where you can help to grow our company, interact with coworkers and know that your voice and opinion matter, you have come to the right place.

Forum Communications is constantly evolving and aims to develop new concepts and approaches to reflect readers’ interests and habits. We believe in telling great stories that reflect our communities and readers, blending writing skill with compelling visuals to bring those stories to life. We aim to tell the stories our readers need and want to know. We aim to be creative, develop great content and value accurate journalism.

The Role

We are adding a Sports Editor to our Newsroom Team. In this role, you will be responsible for the overall direction and leadership of the sports department and its news gathering efforts, with a focus on building a loyal, engaged audience on each unique publishing platform. This position will assist in establishing an agile news operation with workflows organized around timely, digital publishing, and drive reader loyalty by focusing on audience needs and interests. Additional duties include:

Promote the consistent use of alternative content formats and publishing tools that will help reach new audiences

Demonstrate strong journalism values, creativity and agility

Create and maintain a healthy workplace that values candid communication, clear expectations, respect, inclusion, and innovation

Build newsroom skills and performance expectations around use of new and emerging digital tools

Employ journalistic practices that facilitate community conversation and participation

Play an active role in the company’s growth strategies, working collaboratively with cross-functional teams to achieve common goals

To excel in this role the following requirements are preferred:

bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communication or related field

newsroom and editing experience, five years of related newspaper experience, and management experience

knowledge of supervisory rules and policies, AP Style, the Freedom of Information Act, and open meeting laws

strong communication and organizational skills

the ability to multi task and excel under deadline pressure in a rapidly changing environment

promote teamwork and interdepartmental cooperation

demonstrate a commitment to increase online reporting and grow digital audience

passionate approach to producing strong community journalism

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company and carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

