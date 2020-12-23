Ogden Newspapers is hiring a Regional Advertising Manager, located in New Ulm, Minn. Position includes management of three advertising departments at daily newspapers in New Ulm, Fairmont and Marshall. Position requires relocation to New Ulm, and includes competitive salary, quarterly bonuses, and full benefits.

Essential Duties:

• Responsible for the day-to-day management of three daily newspaper advertising departments in New Ulm, Fairmont and Marshall MN.

• Work with sales representatives to develop advertising campaigns that incorporate the print, digital and online opportunities that best suit an advertiser’s needs.

• Work in collaboration with local publishers and editors in developing and implementing special sections and promotions that serve as effective mediums for our advertiser’s message and help generate revenue.

• Hire, train, and retain sales representatives, including development and implementation of a regional sales training regimen.

• Build and develop relationships with major accounts to help maximize sales opportunities.

• Design department and individual sales reps monthly, quarterly and annual goals, and continually monitor daily sales to ensure goals are met.

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree preferred.

• 2+ years of experience in print sales, preferably newspaper.

• Demonstrated communication, negotiating, problem solving and marketing skills.

• Familiar with all forms of advertising and marketing, but especially knowledgeable of print products and trends.

• Proven leadership skills, creative and forward thinking with the ability to teach, develop and coach subordinates.

• Proven record of setting and achieving performance objectives.

• Effective communication skills, both written and oral. Strong interpersonal skills.

• Ability to multitask and prioritize.

• Strong time management and organizational skills.

• Self-starting and directed, enthusiastic and positive work ethic and management style.

Please email a cover letter, resume and references to gorear@nujournal.com.