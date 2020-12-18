This full-time position at the Aitkin Independent Age, involves coverage of beats, business, breaking news, in-depth feature stories, photography and layout. We are looking for someone passionate about community journalism who has the ability to share compelling stories that happen every day.

Successful candidates must be flexible, attentive to detail, able to communicate in a concise manner, and capable in photography. Use of the internet and social media is required. Prior reporting and editing experience is preferred, as is a bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field. Must be able to multi-task. Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, InDesign and Photoshop is helpful as well.

Benefits include medical, dental and vision options. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for

employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin,

disability or veteran status. For immediate consideration, please send your resume, cover letter, and 3-4 examples of your writing to Keith Anderson at keith.anderson@apgecm.com.