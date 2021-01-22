Freelance photographer available in metro area and beyond

Casey Ek, an award-winning photojournalist, is available for freelance work in the Twin Cities metro area and beyond. Based in St. Paul, Casey has extensive experience shooting breaking news, human interest and sports assignments for daily and weekly publications throughout Minnesota. He is also willing to travel. A member of the American Society of Media Photographers and a past MNA Better Newspaper Contest award recipient, Casey is a consumate professional, especially under high-pressure circumstances.

Call Casey at 507-382-1903 or visit caseyek.com