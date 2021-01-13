The Union-Times, a weekly newspaper located in Princeton, Minnesota, is seeking a managing editor who understands community journalism and wants to make a difference in the lives of our readers. This is a historic time for newspapers and a great opportunity for the right person to cover city and school government, share the meaningful stories of the people of Princeton and Milaca, create engaging layouts, and further keep our communities connected with online and social coverage. Experience with InDesign a plus, photography, reporting, editing, and management of others are part of this role. Qualified candidates will have previous experience and a degree in journalism or communications. Full benefits. Send a resume and any samples of your work to Keith Anderson at keith.anderson@apgecm.com