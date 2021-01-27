Outside Sales Person

We have a great opportunity for an outside salesperson in the Moose Lake area. This person would use consultative selling techniques to partner with businesses for advertising in the Pine City Pioneer and by using the website and social media platforms for the Pioneer. Good pay and benefits available. Please contact Jeff Andres, Group Publisher 763-350-3540 or jeff@northstarmedia.net.
