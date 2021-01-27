The Public Opinion of Watertown, SD is looking for a news reporter with expertise in storytelling on all platforms.

Watertown is an economic and education hub, home to one of the nation’s top technical colleges and neighbor to beautiful lakes that provide wonderful outdoors opportunities. While agriculture is the driving economic force across eastern South Dakota, manufacturing, education, small businesses and the outdoors are all vital to our region. We are looking for somebody to tell the stories and explain the important issues for our readers.

We’re looking for someone who can develop a deep network of sources, has a skill for storytelling across platforms and enjoys working with a team.

This reporter should be comfortable taking photos, producing video storytelling and using live chats, social media and other digital tools to present news in novel ways. They will use metrics to understand what’s resonating with readers and will shape coverage to steadily increase target audiences.

This position will work with the Watertown newsroom and will be part of the broader South Dakota reporting team that includes papers in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls.

The Public Opinion is a Gannett publication and part of the USA TODAY Network.

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree and at least three years of professional journalism experience is required.

When applying (https://us59.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/gannett/Posting/View/34456) , please include a single document, preferably in PDF format, with a brief cover letter, resume with references, and a few samples of your work. The application will only allow one document upload. Completing these steps will ensure that you receive the highest consideration.

Gannett Co., Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, education, political affiliation, or veteran status.

