Seeking regional staff writer

Press Publications in White Bear Lake is seeking a regional staff writer to join its award-winning team. As a regional staff writer, you will be responsible for coordinating editorial content and layout for a monthly and one bi-weekly newspaper as well as for other weekly newspapers, other publications and our website. The job will require writing 7-10 stories a week in addition to various briefs. Other responsibilities include: attending news meetings, taking photographs, assisting with the layout process, producing short video clips for our website, writing occasional columns and maintaining a positive relationship with the community at large.

We are looking for a candidate who is a talented writer, passionate about local community news and great at time management. Candidates should have a degree in journalism (or related field) and have relevant experience.

To apply send a resume and cover letter, along with three writing samples to Lead Editor Shannon Granholm at quadnews@presspubs.com.