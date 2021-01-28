Staff Writing Position Available

Southern Minnesota weekly newspaper with a circulation of 2,500 is seeking a staff writer. Should be enthusiastic about community journalism and connecting with the community they cover. General assignments will include feature writing, local/county government and sports. Full-time employment with benefits, would also consider part-time. Candidates should have writing, photography and computer skills; be energetic, dedicated, reliable, self-motivated, have the ability to meet deadlines and be a team player.Send your resume and writing samples to Lori Nauman, Publisher, Faribault County Register, 125 N. Main St., PO Box 98, Blue Earth, MN 56013 or e-mail to lnauman@faribaultcountyregister.com