Community Editor

Great opportunity at a metro-area newspaper. This full-time position at the Laker Pioneer, which covers the west Lake Minnetonka area, involves coverage of beats, business, breaking news, in-depth feature stories, photography and layout. We are looking for someone who understands community journalism and is eager to share interesting stories.

Successful candidates must be flexible, have strong written and verbal communication skills, and is capable in photography. Use of the internet and social media is required. Prior reporting and editing experience is preferred, as is a bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field. Must be able to multi-task. Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, InDesign and Photoshop is helpful.

Benefits include medical, dental and vision options. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for

employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin,

disability or veteran status. For immediate consideration, please send your resume, cover letter, and 3-4 examples of your writing to Keith Anderson at keith.anderson@apgecm.com.