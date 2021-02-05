Our managing editor is retiring this year after 30 years of service and 45 years in the journalism field.

We are seeking someone to take on this role at the state’s only cooperatively owned newspaper, which also includes a digital print shop with bindery equipment.

This person will be responsible for our weekly newspaper, the Farmers Independent, as well as the weekly Clearwater Shopper. Areas of responsibility include writing, editing, ad sales, overseeing print department.

Currently, there are four stringers who cover school board, county board and city council meetings, provide feature articles, and another freelance photographer who covers sports action.

We also publish a quarterly magazine dedicated to beef producers which is circulated around northern Minnesota.

Successful candidates must be flexible, attentive to detail, able to communicate well, possess writing and photography talent, and be able to function well with Microsoft Word, InDesign and Photoshop. Ability with Excel is a plus. Use of the Internet and email are required, and ability with social media would be a plus. Must possess leadership skills, news judgement, and be able to maintain grace under pressure. Must be a self-starter.

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field as well as experience in the newspaper field preferred.

A passion for community journalism is required.

Our retiring editor will provide assistance to ease the transition and will be on call for an indefinite period if needed to help in any of the departments or to help in any new enterprises.

We offer a competitive salary plus profit-sharing and, of course, paid time off.

Bagley is the county seat of Clearwater County, home of the Mississippi Headwaters, and is a great place to raise a family.

Please submit your resume and writing samples to:

Farmers Publishing Co.

PO Box 130

Bagley MN 56621

Phone: 218-694-6265

We are an equal opportunity employer