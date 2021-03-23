The Post Bulletin in Rochester, MN is hiring an Advertising Director to provide advertising sales direction and support, sales training, and accountability for our sales team. Other responsibilities include:

Direct and manage comprehensive advertising sales strategies across all platforms with emphasis on digital.

Effectively initiate, direct and manage multi-media advertising initiatives to increase revenues while providing effective solutions for customers of The Post Bulletin.

Analyze revenue dollars and marketplace competition to determine strengths and weaknesses.

Responsible for the direction, coordination, training and evaluation of advertising staff.

Maintain strong relationships with customers and key stakeholders.

Develop and implement effective marketing plans and programs to increase awareness of our product offerings.

Development of department revenue and expense budgets.

