The Post Bulletin in Rochester, MN is hiring an Advertising Director to provide advertising sales direction and support, sales training, and accountability for our sales team. Other responsibilities include:
- Direct and manage comprehensive advertising sales strategies across all platforms with emphasis on digital.
- Effectively initiate, direct and manage multi-media advertising initiatives to increase revenues while providing effective solutions for customers of The Post Bulletin.
- Analyze revenue dollars and marketplace competition to determine strengths and weaknesses.
- Responsible for the direction, coordination, training and evaluation of advertising staff.
- Maintain strong relationships with customers and key stakeholders.
- Develop and implement effective marketing plans and programs to increase awareness of our product offerings.
- Development of department revenue and expense budgets.
