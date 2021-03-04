HR Generalist – Coon Rapids, MN

FULL TIME | ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP | Coon Rapids, MN

Job Description

In search of a Human Resource Generalist who has the experience, education, and business acumen to represent the MN/WI Territory for Adams Publishing Group which manages newspapers across Minnesota and Wisconsin with regional headquarters in Coon Rapids, MN.

Job Summary

Accomplishes human resource processes by follow through on tasks assigned. Position facilitates performance and results for the region assigned and is responsible for maintaining current data and training to all field district managers on how to properly complete forms and input data into the payroll system as well as conduct analysis of territory needs. Identify emerging employee issues as to minimize disruption to overall workflow process. Must possess strong leadership, communication and motivational skills and provide consistent guidance to the region. This position will help determine needs of employees on an ongoing basis as well as identify best practices and, under supervision of the VP of HR, assist in the implementation within the region.

Essential Functions:

The successful candidate must be flexible, self-starter, attentive to details, organized, and able to multi-task.

Answering employee questions

Processing incoming mail

Creating and distributing documents

Providing customer service to organization employees

Serving as a point of contact with benefit vendors/administrators

Maintaining computer system by updating and entering data

Setting appointments and arranging meetings

Maintaining calendars of HR management team

Compiling reports and spreadsheets and preparing spreadsheets:

Recruitment/New Hire Process

Participating in recruitment efforts

Posting job ads and organizing resumes and job applications

Scheduling job interviews and assisting in interview process

Collecting employment and tax information

Ensuring background and reference checks are completed

Preparing new employee files

Overseeing the completion of compensation and benefit documentation

Orienting new employees to the organization (setting up a designated log-in, workstation, email address, etc.)

Conducting benefit enrollment process

Administering new employment assessments

Serving as a point person for all new employee questions

Any assigned projects deemed necessary by the VP of HR.

Record Maintenance

Maintaining current HR files and databases

Updating and maintaining employee benefits, employment status, and similar records

Maintaining records related to grievances, performance reviews, and disciplinary actions

Performing file audits to ensure that all required employee documentation is collected and maintained

Completing termination paperwork and assisting with exit interviews

To effectively perform the duties of a Human Resources Manager, individuals must be able to demonstrate a number of competencies that are essential to the position, which include:

Must be adept at problem-solving, including being able to identify issues and resolve programs in a timely manner

Must possess strong interpersonal skills

Must be able to communicate clearly, both written and orally, with employees, other members of the HR management team, and in group presentations and meetings

Must be able to effectively read and interpret information, present numerical data in a resourceful manner, and skillfully gather and analyze information

Must be able to prioritize and plan work activities as to use time efficiently

Must be organized, accurate, thorough, and able to monitor work for quality

Must be dependable, able to follow instructions and respond to management direction.

Requirements

Must be able to work independently.

Prior experience managing human resource for multiple markets is required.

Demonstrated ability to multi-task.

Must be willing to travel from Eau Claire, WI to Minnesota.

Technology Skills:

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook is helpful. Ability to use Facebook and Twitter and other social media preferred.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree or SHRM-CP or PHR

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.

For immediate consideration, please send resume and cover letter to joann.hopson@adamspg.com​

Benefits

The fringe benefits include medical (split between employer and employee), dental and vision options (employee paid). There are three company-sponsored benefits, including short-term disability, long-term disability and a term life insurance policy. The company pays for these six major holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day). In addition, employees accrue 3.33 hours of paid leave per pay period in the first year of employment (80 hours) and increasing to 5.0 hours per pay period (120 hours) after their one-year anniversary of employment. The company has the option of making a discretionary match to the 401K retirement plan after year’s end.