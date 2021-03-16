Multi Media Sales Consultant

The Brainerd Dispatch has been publishing in the beautiful lakes area in north central Minnesota since 1881. Enjoy working in a growing community with plenty of year-round recreational activities. The Mississippi River and hundreds of lakes make up the Brainerd lakes area. A progressive school district is part of a growing business economy from downtown Brainerd/Baxter to the dozens of area communities. Live in the lakes area and discover why millions of guests travel here to vacation every year.

We are hiring a Multimedia Sales Consultant to join our Advertising Team. In this role, you will be responsible for selling online and print products with a consultative approach. This is an excellent opportunity to excel in a sales career and would be an ideal position for outgoing candidates with sales, advertising, marketing, communication and/or public relations degrees and backgrounds. We offer a more than competitive commission and bonus program with an uncapped earning potential based on your sales. We reward heavily for sales.

Account management and media planning with a consultative sales approach that includes:

Making recommendations to customers on their marketing needs.

Develop long-term relationships with customers based on trust.

Ability to deliver a dynamic presentation in person, via conference call and via web conferencing.

Prepare monthly and quarterly sales strategies detailing new business development plans, prospecting targets, as well as activities needed to achieve sales goals.

Understand all product offerings and how they provide value to businesses

Complete thorough needs analysis for every client and makes clear connections between customer needs and product(s) offered, as well as lend expertise with the creative development of the campaign.

Meet revenue goals and maintain an acceptable closing ratio.

