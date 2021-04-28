Seeking Features/Sections Editor

The West Central Tribune is looking for an innovative and talented editor to join our team focusing on audience-driven content for features and sections. The responsibilities include coordinating content for our weekly Showcase (entertainment) and Extra (features) sections, all special sections and some news coordination.

We are an audience-focused multimedia company delivering content to our network of customers and communities in west-central Minnesota. We publish content in multiple platforms, including digital, e-paper, magazine, print, section and social media formats. Our organization is in the midst of Poynter’s Table Stakes project transitioning to sustainable digital publishing and building a culture of performance-driven change.

The successful candidate will be able to coordinate, plan, and edit great stories in multiple forms. This editor will cultivate sources, edit and write quality content and produce photos and video content as needed. The successful candidate will promote our brand, content and engage readers via social media. Editor experience preferred and multimedia skills beneficial.

The Willmar Lakes Area is a growing regional center with a good economy. We are located in Kandiyohi County, which is rich in family, educational, outdoor and recreational opportunities.

The West Central Tribune is the leading news source for west-central Minnesota. We are part of Forum Communications Co., a family-owned communications company that is financially stable with many news and niche brands and other divisions across the upper Midwest. We are focused on our culture striving to be great places to work. We offer an extensive pay and benefits package, including 401k, medical, dental, vision, disability and paid time off.

Interested applicants should submit a letter of application, resume and appropriate writing and design sample PDFs or portfolio links of your top projects via http://bit.ly/WCTfeatures.

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law.