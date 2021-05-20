Community Journalist – Steele County Times

A fast growing and award-winning county newspaper in southern Minnesota is searching for dynamic community journalists. We may have two openings for news and sports. We are looking for aggressive and committed journalists who will be responsible for news and/or sports coverage. We are an aggressive newspaper where community journalism and focusing on local news are the heart of what we do on a regular basis. We are looking for innovative story tellers who are passionate about news and/or sports and will work hard to bring quality stories to our readers.

Must have exceptional photography skills as well as some pagination experience. There are four primary communities in our coverage area. Candidate must also have website and other social media experience. If you are interested in joining our growing team, please send letter of interest, resume and your best writing and photography samples to News Editor Deb Flemming at debsctnews@gmail.com.

Website: SteeleCountyTimes.com.