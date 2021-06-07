Executive Editor of the Columbia Missourian and Missouri Community Newspaper Management Chair/Professional Practice Professor

The Missouri School of Journalism is seeking a visionary leader ready to lead a newsroom, elevate digital work and inspire the next era of great journalists at the world’s top-ranked journalism school.

If you’re an innovative, creative, community-minded journalist, we’re offering an opportunity to put all your talents to work at the Columbia Missourian. You’ll work with dedicated faculty and smart, motivated students. Students learn by doing in a 24/7 digital and print news environment. You’ll lead the effort to use new techniques and tools to make relevant, thoughtful and engaging content for your audience, across a variety of platforms in a newsroom serving digital, social, radio, television, magazine and long-format outlets.

The ideal applicant must have a solid foundation in journalistic storytelling with a proven track record of meeting news consumers with vital information, where and how they want it. We’re looking for someone who has helped transform news organizations, with a track record of hiring and mentoring diverse and talented staff and making a difference for the people you’ve served. Successful candidates will bring evidence of broad community and knowledge that improve authentic coverage patterns.

Your teaching role will be enhanced and powered by the Missouri Community Newspaper Management Chair endowment, which you will help guide and oversee. You’ll team up with a world-class research institute where faculty and professionals work together to build prototypes and experiment with new techniques for news delivery. You’ll oversee professional editors, managing a team with a multitude of talents in writing, editing and storytelling across platforms. You’ll teach students who are curious, ambitious and passionate about the future of news.

Along with these rich resources, you’ll have many opportunities to collaborate with other professional newsrooms at the school including an NBC-affiliated TV station, an NPR radio station, the digital-born Missouri Business Alert and Vox magazine, as well as world-renowned agencies that are headquartered at the school, such as Investigative Reporters and Editors.

This benefit-eligible, renewable, 12-month faculty position carries the academic rank of Professional Practice Professor (non-tenure track) and will serve as the Missouri Community Newspaper Management Chair and Executive Editor of the Columbia Missourian. The anticipated start date for the position is January 2022.

As the Missouri Community Newspaper Manager Chair and Executive Editor you must have:

At least 5 years’ experience of writing, editing and managing staff in a digital publishing journalism environment.

The ethical judgment and skill to teach young journalists how to make tough calls in the 24/7 audience engagement environment.

A proven track record of implementing budgets.

A deep, applied understanding of how to use visual and audio journalism, digital video, and social media to enhance journalistic storytelling.

Strong interpersonal and collaborative problem-solving skills are a must.

The ability to juggle a vibrant daily newsroom’s many needs with ambitious, long-term projects.

A bachelor’s degree.

Application Process

Please visit the MU’s Human Resources website (hrs.missouri.edu/find-a-job/academic) to access the online application system. Please reference job number 36857. Required application materials are (a) a cover letter, (b) a CV/resume, (c) a one-page vision statement about how you might re-invent a community newsroom, (d) a one-page diversity statement that specifically addresses how you would engage with a diverse student population with regards to teaching, research, mentoring, and advising, (e) and a list of at least three references. Applications must be made online and will not be considered without all application materials.

For questions, please contact Professor Randall Smith, search committee chair, at smithrandall@missouri.edu.

The University of Missouri is fully committed to achieving the goal of a diverse and inclusive academic community of faculty, staff and students. We seek individuals who are committed to this goal and our core campus values of respect, responsibility, discovery and excellence.

To request ADA accommodations, please contact the Office of Accessibility and ADA Education at 573-884-7278 or CheekA@missouri.edu.

An Equal Opportunity/Access/Affirmative Action/Pro Disabled and Veteran Employer