The Globe of Worthington has an immediate opening for a full-time reporter with digital skills to help build our audience with outstanding journalism and great interaction with our readership. This position will be responsible for generating news content for digital-first and print platforms under daily deadlines to serve all readers. Responsible for producing video, developing and contributing to broader reporting projects, utilizing social media sites and contributing to multimedia content. This position will be located in the newsroom of The Globe, a member of Forum Communications Company.

The Globe is the leading news source for southwest Minnesota. We are part of Forum Communications Co., a family-owned communications company with multiple newspapers and other divisions across the upper Midwest. Our company’s digital network reaches more than 6 million people monthly. Our company is focused on our culture striving to be great places to work. We offer an extensive pay and benefits package, including 401k, medical, dental, vision, disability and paid time off.

Interested applicants should submit a letter of application, resume and appropriate writing sample PDFs and/or portfolio links of your top reporting and writing via our online application portal at www.forumcomm.com/careers/

Application deadline is 07/02/2021.