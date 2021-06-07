Managing Editor – Osseo, MN

Adams Publishing Group is seeking a Managing Editor in Osseo, MN.

Job Summary:

The Managing Editor is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the newsroom. This includes responsibility for making story, photo and video assignments, to laying out pages, posting content online, and posting on social media to drive traffic to the online edition. The Managing Editor makes sure each weekly publication meets its production schedule to ensure that press times are met. The Managing Editor also works closely with the editor and news editor to plan story projects or story lines.

The Managing Editor will assist the editor in fielding and mediating phone calls from the public, meeting with visiting politicians and various community members and handling personnel issues. This position will write editorials with one or two contributions expected each week. The Managing Editor also ensures that breaking news stories are posted to the online edition while also encouraging staff to post photos, photo galleries and videos online.

Job Functions:

The successful candidate must be flexible, a self-starter, attentive to detail, diplomatic, able to provide direction, and able to multitask. This position will work with different personality types and across a number of publications. Candidates for this position should have strong interpersonal skills and client orientation, and exhibit an ability to work effectively with internal and external contacts as a team member as well as a team leader.

Essential Functions:

• Ability to manage a staff of reporters and editors; strong organizational skills.

• Make assignments with the news editor and adjust schedules to maximize local news content.

• Assist in posting online content to include text, photos and videos.

• Work with all other departments; helps to achieve daily goals.

• Must be able to edit and format copy and be able to anticipate workloads based on production schedules.

• Perform job duties and conduct self in accordance with company core values.

• Initiate and nurture effective, professional relationships with internal and external contacts.

Minimum Requirements:

Prior reporting/editing experience required. Demonstrated ability to multi-task.

Technology Skills:

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook is helpful along with social media such as Facebook and Twitter.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field required.

For immediate consideration, please send your resume, cover letter and 3-4 examples of your writing to Mandy Froemming at mandy.froemming@apgecm.com.

Some top benefits include: competitive medical, dental and vision insurance; company-paid disability and term life insurance; a generous PTO policy with PTO accrual beginning on the first day of employment; company-paid holidays; and a 401(k) plan with discretionary matching. In addition, APG associates have access to discounts on a wide variety of products, services, flights, rental vehicles and more.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.