The Free Press, a 17,000-circulation daily in south-central Minnesota, is seeking a full-time combination reporter/copy editor to work Sunday through Thursday shifts. Responsibilities include a Sunday reporting shift and general assignment stories and features during the week, and a weekly copy desk shift and backup when needed. Qualified candidates should have a robust portfolio of clips, including spot news and features. InDesign experience is helpful but not required. Candidates should be skilled in the use of multimedia tools including photography and possess social media savvy. A degree in journalism or closely related field is preferred. Email resume and six clips to News Editor Kathy Vos at kvos@mankatofreepress.com