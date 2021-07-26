Sports Editor Morrison County Record

The Morrison County Record, an award-winning free distribution community newspaper, is looking for a full-time sports editor to cover area high school and community sports in Morrison County. The successful applicant will be an organized, creative self-starter and sports enthusiast.

The Record is located in Little Falls, along the Mississippi River, just north of St. Cloud.

Full benefit package includes health, dental and life insurance, 401K and more. Journalism degree and familiarity with online media are preferred.

Send a cover letter, resume and 3 to 5 clips to Terry Lehrke, Editor,

216 First St. SE, Little Falls, MN 56345 or email terry.lehrke@apgecm.com.