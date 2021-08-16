Community editor/Reporter – Mille Lacs Messenger

Great opportunity at a lakes-central newspaper. This full-time position at the Mille Lacs Messenger, which covers the Mille Lacs lake area, involves coverage of business, breaking news, in-depth feature stories, local government, education, photography and layout. It’s the perfect job for the individual looking to get their feet wet in a robust news area. We are looking for someone who cares about community and is eager to share the stories of the people and issues of the area.

The successful candidate should be flexible, have strong written and verbal communication skills, and is comfortable shooting photography. Use of the internet and social media is required. Prior reporting and editing experience preferred, as is a bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field, but we will also consider eager, hard-working applicants who lack previous experience. Must be able to multi-task. Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, InDesign and Photoshop is helpful.

disability or veteran status. For immediate consideration, please send your resume, cover letter, and 3-4 examples of your writing to Tracy LeBrun at news.messenger@apgecm.com.