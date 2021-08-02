Community Editor

This full-time position at the County News Review, an APG of East Central Minnesota newspaper, covers business, breaking news, in-depth feature stories, local government, education, photography and layout. We are looking for someone who understands community journalism and is eager to share interesting stories. Great opportunity to stretch your wings and gain experience in many areas.

Prior reporting and editing experience is preferred, as is a bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field. Must be able to multi-task. Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, InDesign and Photoshop is helpful.

Benefits include medical, dental and vision options. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.

For immediate consideration, please send your resume, cover letter, and 3-4 examples of your writing to Rachel Kytonen at rachel.kytonen@apgecm.com