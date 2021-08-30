Senior Editor, Specialty Fabrics Review Magazine

August 30, 2021

Manage the editorial activities and responsibilities of the monthly Specialty Fabrics Review magazine, including delegating regular and assigned tasks to associate and contributing editors. Works with the Director of Content & Member Programs and other departments to achieve short- and long-term publication goals.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Researches and becomes conversant with important industry topics, trends and personnel in the specialty fabrics field; identifies topics and writers; contributes and keeps consistent the editorial style, content and themes.

· Works with Director of Content & Member Programs to produce the annual editorial calendar, budgets, reports, forms and other magazine procedures and documentation.

· Manages and coordinates all of the elements needed to produce each issue of the Review on time and within budget; researches topics and authors, determines article schedule, manages freelance budget; performs necessary mailings, assigns articles, logs invoices, writes, edits, formats and proofs articles, obtains images.

· In coordination with Director of Content & Member Programs and other departments, manages special editorial projects, such as white papers, special sections, supplements and webinars.

· Assigns articles and tasks to associate editors, working with the Director of Content & Member Programs to apportion responsibilities equitably and supply needed training.

· Monitors magazines through all stages of production; produces a run sheet before each issue closes, holds cover graphics meeting, proofs and corrects each print and electronic versions of proofs, holds to established production schedule.

· Works closely with other editors, production, marketing, ad sales, circulation, divisions and membership to promote short- and long-range editorial, advertising, magazine and association goals.

· Functions as team leader of the Review team; sets meetings and agendas, assigns responsibilities, monitors follow-through, presents results.

· Represents the magazine and IFAI to the readers, members, Expo attendees and the industry.

· Contributes unique content and news updates to magazine website; communicates with associate editors about stories and news for enewsletters and website.

· Performs related duties as assigned.

Qualifications/Competencies

· Bachelor’s or advanced degree in journalism, communications or related field, plus 5 years of editorial experience, preferably in trade publishing.

· Excellent writing, editing and proofreading skills.

· Creativity, organizational abilities; should be a skilled communicator and leader.

· Proficiency with MS Word, Excel and database software, with ability to input and retrieve information from a computer using these programs.

· Ability to communicate with a wide variety of individuals. Able to understand directions and communicate and respond to inquiries in various forms.

· Strong ability to work independently and self-motivate.

· Ability to operate a computer, telephone, copier, calculator and other office machinery.

· Ability to move about building and within/between workstations.

· Occasional travel required.

· Eligible for full-time remote with professional home workspace available. Must reside within continental US.

all recruiting is remote, contact: Samantha – slsahr@ifai.com