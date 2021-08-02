Full-time sports editor sought for Herald Journal newspaper group to be part of two-person team covering all sports for several schools in readership area of 3 weekly newspapers. Duties also include aggressive online/social media coverage; layout of sports sections; extensive baseball coverage during summer; and occasional editorial assignments as time allows. Full-time, benefit-eligible position; may begin right away or in place for winter season. Located in west metro area – Winsted, Dassel-Cokato, Delano. Our teams have had past success with state tournament appearances, etc. Software include InDesign, Photoshop, and web applications. Local community knowledge/involvement a huge plus. Send cover letter, resume, pay expectations, and up to three clippings to: Attn: Sports, hj@heraldjournal.com