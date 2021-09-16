National business publication Franchise Times is looking for a full-time associate editor at its Minneapolis headquarters. In this dynamic role, you will work with the Franchise Times editor in chief to generate story ideas and report articles that align with the magazine’s digital and print coverage of the numerous industries that make up franchising, from restaurants and fitness to wellness and retail. The associate editor will have a focus on producing digital content to engage and grow our online audience and will also lead special projects as assigned.

Franchise Times brings style and personality to its print and online business reporting, and its writers deploy humor and flair while also serving readers through scrutiny of the industry and the franchise brands themselves.

As associate editor, you will:

• Report and write weekly web stories and contribute multiple monthly stories in print.

• Contribute to exclusive Franchise Times projects and manage special sections such as Legal Eagles and Restaurant 200.

• Organize and moderate webinars and live event panels.

• Attend and cover industry conferences as assigned.

We Have:

• Top-notch editorial content spanning print and digital platforms.

• A stellar team producing industry-leading conferences and events.

• An environment designed to nurture new ideas and develop skills.

• An emphasis on growth and professional development.

You Have:

• At least 5 years of business or general assignment reporting experience with an emphasis on producing content for digital platforms.

• Understanding of SEO and site/traffic metrics such as Google analytics.

• Experience working in a content management system.

• Excellent storytelling ability and command of proper grammar and style.

• Strong research and interviewing skills.

• The motivation to learn and constantly strive for improvement.

• Ability to take direction, prioritize and work independently.

• A bachelor’s degree in journalism, digital communications/media or related area of study.

More about Franchise Times Corp.:

In addition to its 10x year flagship print magazine and corresponding web presence, Franchise Times produces multiple e-newsletters and other digital content. Industry-leading conferences include the Restaurant Finance & Development Conference and Food On Demand Conference, produced in conjunction with its sister publications, the Restaurant Finance Monitor and Food On Demand.

Salary: Competitive

Benefits: Medical, 401k, paid time off

To apply, submit your resume and published examples of your work to Editor in Chief Laura Michaels at lmichaels@franchisetimes.com.