Editor-Union-Times

Do you want to make a difference in the lives of others? Do you enjoy a different experience every day? We have an opening for an editor at the Union-Times in Princeton. In this role, you have the opportunity to report on stories that can change lives, bring a smile to others, and help build community. Experience with InDesign, Photoshop, Word, social media and photography are all helpful, but we can also train.

Benefits include medical, dental and vision options. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for

employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin,

disability or veteran status. For immediate consideration, please send your resume, cover letter, and 3-4 examples of your writing to Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com. Your new home is waiting.