Community journalism is still alive and well in Monroe County Wisconsin!

Our long-time managing editor is retiring from our twice-weekly family-owned publication, the prime

media source for Monroe County including Sparta and Tomah, situated around Ft. McCoy. The position

directs the news end of our operation, writes stories, takes pictures and directs pagination and website

efforts while managing two full-time staff members and correspondents for our award-winning

products. The editions are even printed in-house.

Great benefits and solid operation that is growing with over 5,000? circulation. If you’re a proven

community journalist, like living in a recreational paradise, and love getting involved in the community

you live, please apply. Contact Publisher/owner Greg Evans @ 608-269-9797 or email

Greg@evansprinting.com