News Reporter

The Wright County Journal-Press and The Drummer is currently looking to hire a Full-Time Reporter at our weekly newspaper and shopper in Buffalo, Minnesota.

Duties of this position include general news reporting and covering various City Council meetings, and the Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School Board. You will be expected to have both reporting skills and photography skills. Much time is spent editing news releases. A weekly feature article involves interviews, photos, writing and laying out the story. You could also be asked to write a weekly column on the Opinions Page. The office has a radio scanner to help cover emergencies such as fires in the area. Some weekend work; mostly involves covering community events. We currently use Word, Adobe InDesign and Photoshop. Some overtime would be required. Competitive pay based on experience. Benefits include: Health Care, Life Insurance, Paid Vacation and PLT, and access to 401-K.

Please email resumes to: ads@thedrummer.com

Specific questions can be directed to: 763-682-1221 and ask for Tom