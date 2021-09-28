STAFF WRITER/PHOTOGRAPHER

Seeking full-time reporter/photographer for small newspaper group near metro area. Duties include responsibility for all local coverage – meetings, features, events, etc. plus online reporting and audience-building efforts. Work with other staff members for coverage and writing assignments. Opportunity for advancement for talented

individual.

Lots of variety in a fun and interesting position. Local community knowledge/involvement a huge plus.

Send cover letter, resume, pay expectations, and up to three clippings to: Attn: Editor, Herald Journal, PO Box 129, Winsted, MN 55395, or email news@heraldjournal.com