Community editor-News & Times

Cover the news and events that matter as a community editor. This full-time position at the News & Times, located in the west metro and based in Waconia, involves coverage of business, breaking news, in-depth feature stories, local government, education, photography and layout. It’s the perfect job for the individual looking to play a big role in community journalism. We are looking for someone who cares about people and issues and wants to share those stories for all to enjoy and learn.

The successful candidate should be flexible, have strong written and verbal communication skills, and is comfortable shooting photography. Use of the internet and social media is required. Prior reporting and editing experience preferred, but we can also train. A bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field, but we will also consider eager, hard-working applicants who lack previous experience. Must be able to multi-task. Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, InDesign and Photoshop is helpful.

Benefits include medical, dental and vision options. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for

employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin,

disability or veteran status. For immediate consideration, please send your resume, cover letter, and 3-4 examples of your writing to Jason Schmucker at patriot.editor@apgecm.com.