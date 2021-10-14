Editor – Aitkin Independent Age

Opportunity for an editor in the heart of lake country. The Aitkin Independent Age is a subscriber-based newspaper that plays a critical role in the community. The editor has the opportunity to report on stories that can make a difference in people’s lives and connect a community. Experience with InDesign, Photoshop, Word, social media and photography are all helpful, but we can also train.

Benefits include medical, dental and vision options. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for

employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin,

disability or veteran status. For immediate consideration, please send your resume, cover letter, and 3-4 examples of your writing to Keith Anderson at keith.anderson@apgecm.com.