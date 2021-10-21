Industry-leading national business publication Franchise Times is hiring a full-time senior editor at its Minneapolis headquarters.

Salary range: $60,000-$70,000

In this dynamic role, you will join a talented editorial team that brings style and personality to its print and online business reporting. Our award-winning group of journalists deploys humor and flair across our platforms while also serving readers through scrutiny of the industry and the franchise brands themselves.

The senior editor will work with the Franchise Times editor in chief to craft compelling stories and report articles that align with the magazine’s digital and print coverage of the numerous industries that make up franchising, from restaurants and fitness to wellness and retail. In addition to contributing comprehensive coverage in the print magazine (10 issues), the senior editor will focus on producing digital content to engage and grow our online audience and will also lead special projects as assigned.

As senior editor, you will:

• Report and write weekly web stories and contribute multiple monthly stories in print.

• Contribute to exclusive Franchise Times projects and manage high-profile special sections such as Legal Eagles and Restaurant 200.

• Work closely with other editors to develop engaging content strategies.

• Organize and moderate virtual and live event panels.

• Attend and cover industry conferences while developing key franchise relationships.

We Have:

• Top-notch editorial content spanning print and digital platforms.

• Industry-leading research and franchise business ranking projects.

• A stellar team producing industry-leading conferences and events (live and virtual).

• An collaborative environment designed to nurture new ideas and develop skills.

• An emphasis on growth and professional development.

You Have:

• At least 5 years of business or general assignment reporting experience with an emphasis on producing content for digital platforms.

• Demonstrated leaderships skills and sound editorial judgment.

• Understanding of SEO and site/traffic metrics such as Google analytics.

• Experience working in a content management system.

• Excellent storytelling ability and command of proper grammar and style.

• Strong research and interviewing skills.

• The motivation to learn and constantly strive for improvement.

• Ability to take direction, prioritize and work independently.

• A bachelor’s degree in journalism, digital communications/media or related area of study.

More about Franchise Times Corp.:

Through its original print magazine and digital coverage, Franchise Times illuminates the people, ideas and brands that make franchising the dynamic industry it is. That means engaging the franchise community with lively and informative content, features and profiles that spotlight the many personalities and concepts that make up the franchise industry. Our in-depth reporting and useful analysis help franchisors, franchisees and industry suppliers improve their businesses. Plus, in print and online, Franchise Times is known for its one-of-a-kind coverage that provides insight into every facet of franchising.

In addition to its 10x year flagship print magazine and corresponding web presence, Franchise Times produces multiple e-newsletters and other digital content. Industry-leading conferences include the Restaurant Finance & Development Conference and Food On Demand Conference, produced in conjunction with its sister publications, the Restaurant Finance Monitor and Food On Demand.

Benefits: Medical and dental insurance, health savings account, 401k with employer match, paid time off, paid holidays, parental leave, work-from-home flexibility.

To apply, submit your resume and published examples of your work to Editor in Chief Laura Michaels at lmichaels@franchisetimes.com.