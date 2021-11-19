Sports Reporter

Echo Press in Alexandria, Minnesota is looking for a full-time reporter to produce engaging sports and news content for our print newspapers and digital sites with an emphasis on high school sports reporting, features and profiles.

This position is 32 hours of sports and 8 hours of news, collaborating with other members of the editorial team to develop the most creative and appealing content for our audience.

The position offers flexible hours that include nights and weekends, and a healthy benefit package with PTO, paid holidays, medical, 401k, and a tight-knit team culture!

Other responsibilities include:

· Build a rapport with sources on assigned beats to develop stories and story ideas.

· Cover sporting events, write stories, take photographs and video.

· Manage content submitted by individuals and groups. Prepare this content for publication on our website and print editions.

· Collaborates with others in the newsroom on content and contributes to relevant social media accounts.

Qualifications include:

· Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and experience.

· Excellent communication, organizational and social skills, and the ability to write accurate, clear, and concise stories on deadline and under pressure.

· Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

For more information contact Diann Drew, Publisher, phone 320-763-1214 or ddrew@echopress.com or to apply: www.forumcomm.com/careers